TRIA Completes Build-Out of 50,000 SF Life Sciences Space in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Locally based design-build firm TRIA has completed the build-out of a 50,000-square-foot life sciences space in Cambridge, located across the Charles River from Boston. The space is a build-to-suit for biopharmaceutical user Korro Bio, which develops therapies for patients with a range of diseases, and features a multitude of flexible workspaces, meeting and collaboration areas and designated lab facilities. The building is located at 60 First St. and is a redevelopment of a former Sears facility.