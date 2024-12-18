Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

TRIA Completes Build-Out of 50,000 SF Life Sciences Space in Cambridge

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Locally based design-build firm TRIA has completed the build-out of a 50,000-square-foot life sciences space in Cambridge, located across the Charles River from Boston. The space is a build-to-suit for biopharmaceutical user Korro Bio, which develops therapies for patients with a range of diseases, and features a multitude of flexible workspaces, meeting and collaboration areas and designated lab facilities. The building is located at 60 First St. and is a redevelopment of a former Sears facility.

You may also like

JLL Brokers $33.4M Sale of Central New Jersey...

Annex Group to Build $55.1M Affordable Housing Community...

Fulton Bank Provides Construction Loan for 795-Unit Self-Storage...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $17M Sale of Manhattan...

Eastern Bank Signs 51,751 SF Office Lease in...

M&T Realty Capital Provides $204.9M Fannie Mae Loan...

Multifamily, Industrial, Office Transaction Activity Trends Upward Amid...

AMLI Residential Buys Midway Square Shopping Center in...

Cresset, Fidelis Break Ground on 252-Unit Multifamily Project...