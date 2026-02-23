Triad Electric & Controls Signs 535,478 SF Industrial Lease in East Houston

HOUSTON — Triad Electric & Controls has signed a 535,478-square-foot industrial lease in East Houston. The electrical and instrumentation contractor will occupy the entirety of both buildings at greensPORT Logistics Park, a 38.2-acre development by North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw that was completed last year. Beau Kaleel, Michael Foreman and Brooke Swerdlow of Cushman & Wakefield represented Jackson-Shaw in the lease negotiations. Chaundra Broughton with KW Commercial represented Triad Electric & Controls, which is a subsidiary of The Newtron Group.