The two buildings at greensPORT Logistics-Park in Houston total 149,477 and 386,001 square feet.
Triad Electric & Controls Signs 535,478 SF Industrial Lease in East Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Triad Electric & Controls has signed a 535,478-square-foot industrial lease in East Houston. The electrical and instrumentation contractor will occupy the entirety of both buildings at greensPORT Logistics Park, a 38.2-acre development by North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw that was completed last year. Beau Kaleel, Michael Foreman and Brooke Swerdlow of Cushman & Wakefield represented Jackson-Shaw in the lease negotiations. Chaundra Broughton with KW Commercial represented Triad Electric & Controls, which is a subsidiary of The Newtron Group.

