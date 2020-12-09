Triad Real Estate Brokers $16.8M Sale of Apartment Complex in Peoria, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

PEORIA, ILL. — Triad Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Dunlap Falls in Peoria for $16.8 million. The 180-unit apartment complex was built in 1997. The property underwent a $4.2 million renovation in 2019 that included a new clubhouse and fitness center along with upgrades made to nearly 150 units. A Massachusetts-based portfolio owner sold the asset to a Chicago-based owner and operator.