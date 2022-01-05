REBusinessOnline

Triad Real Estate Partners Arranges $9.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Frankfort, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Nickel Plate Flats and Lofts includes 79 units.

FRANKFORT, IND. — Triad Real Estate Partners has arranged the $9.3 million sale of Nickel Plate Flats and Lofts in Frankfort, about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Developed in 2018 and located at 55 N. Jackson St., the apartment building includes 79 units. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. An Indiana-based developer sold the asset to a Chicago-based private investor.

