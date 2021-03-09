Triad Real Estate Partners Arranges Sale of Three Multifamily Properties in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — Triad Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of three multifamily properties in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The Delaware Apartments, built in 2016, features 47 units and 8,920 square feet of fully leased commercial space. It is situated just north of downtown Indianapolis in the Fall Creek Place neighborhood.

The second property is 632 MLK. The four-story asset, built in 2016, features 30 units with 42 beds. It is situated near the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) campus.

The third asset is The California Townhomes. The four contiguous townhomes are also located near the IUPUI campus.

The seller for all three assets was Cedarview Management, a private owner and operator based in Bloomington, Ind. The buyers included a local group, a Miami-based investment group and a California-based private investor.