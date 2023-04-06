Triangle Equities Completes $136M Recapitalization of Queens Industrial Facility

NEW YORK CITY — New York-based investment and development firm Triangle Equities has completed the $136 million recapitalization of Terminal Logistics Center, a 184,747-square-foot industrial facility located in the Jamaica area of Queens. The recapitalization includes a $75 million loan from H.I.G. Realty Credit Partners and $61 million in new equity from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Triangle Equities itself. Geoff Goldstein, Max Herzog, Andrew Scandalios, Rob Hinckley, Tyler Peck and Nicco Lupo of JLL represented the joint venture between Goldman Sachs and Triangle Equities in the transaction. Terminal Logistics Center offers immediate proximity to JFK International Airport and features 36-foot clear heights and multiple levels of truck courts with parking for up to 53 trailers. Construction began in 2020, and the facility is expected to be available for occupancy by the end of the second quarter.