Thursday, April 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Terminal-Logistics-Center-Queens
Terminal Logistics Center in Queens totals 184,787 square feet. (image courtesy of GF55 Architects)
IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheast

Triangle Equities Completes $136M Recapitalization of Queens Industrial Facility

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York-based investment and development firm Triangle Equities has completed the $136 million recapitalization of Terminal Logistics Center, a 184,747-square-foot industrial facility located in the Jamaica area of Queens. The recapitalization includes a $75 million loan from H.I.G. Realty Credit Partners and $61 million in new equity from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Triangle Equities itself. Geoff Goldstein, Max Herzog, Andrew Scandalios, Rob Hinckley, Tyler Peck and Nicco Lupo of JLL represented the joint venture between Goldman Sachs and Triangle Equities in the transaction. Terminal Logistics Center offers immediate proximity to JFK International Airport and features 36-foot clear heights and multiple levels of truck courts with parking for up to 53 trailers. Construction began in 2020, and the facility is expected to be available for occupancy by the end of the second quarter.

You may also like

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sales of Two Industrial...

Founders 3 Brokers $1.6M Sale of Industrial Building...

BOLD Charter to Open 81,590 SF School in...

Paramount Assets Opens 70-Unit Apartment Complex in Plainfield,...

Condyne Capital Underway on 60,000 SF Industrial Project...

Excell Communications Signs 7,000 SF Office Lease in...

Diverse User Demand Buoys Columbus in Uncertain Global...

HLC Equity Refinances 156-Unit Apartment Complex in Princeton,...

ELM Cos. to Open 125,000 SF Headquarters, Manufacturing...