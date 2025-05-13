Tuesday, May 13, 2025
As part of the development of Maxwell Downtown Brooklyn, the landowner, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Brooklyn, worked with the development team to demolish its existing offices. In addition to commercial space, the new building will consequently house the new home of the Church’s 20,000-square-foot community ministry center for the St. Boniface parish and the Newman Parish Center.
Triangle Equities, Michaels Begin Leasing 40-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Triangle Equities and The Michaels Organization has begun leasing a 40-story apartment building located at 111 Willoughby St. in downtown Brooklyn. Designed by GF55 and known as Maxwell Downtown Brooklyn, the building offers 227 units, 69 of which are designated as affordable for renters earning 130 percent or less of the area median income. Residences come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz-stone countertops, tile backsplashes and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include multiple lounging areas, a coworking zone, gaming area, private dining and party room and a resident-only coffee bar, as well as a landscaped roof deck with dining and lounge seating, a viewing bar and grilling stations. The partnership, which also includes financiers Geolo Capital and Helaba Bank, developed the property via a ground lease with The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Brooklyn. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

