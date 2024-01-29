Tribridge Residential Underway on 209-Unit Goat Farm Apartment Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tribridge Residential is underway on the development of The Goat Farm, a 209-unit apartment community located in Atlanta. Situated on four acres within the 12-acre The Goat Farm arts complex, the development is a collaboration with the arts-based social enterprise of the same name. In addition to apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, the property will feature 24,000 square feet of artist studio and exhibition space, and 32 units will be reserved as affordable housing for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI).

Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center and a dog washing station. Move-ins are scheduled to begin this spring. The partnership between Tribridge and The Goat Farm will comprise additional phases, including the restoration of historic structures at the complex.