Tricera Capital Inks Office Leases Totaling 42,029 SF in South Florida

BOCA RATON AND WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Tricera Capital has secured one lease expansion and two new leases totaling 42,029 square feet in South Florida. The deals include Wells Fargo expanding its lease by 19,000 square feet at Tricera’s 1675 Midtown office building at 1675 N. Military Trail in Boca Raton, bringing the bank’s total footprint to 45,000 square feet. Built in 2008, the building totals roughly 70,000 square feet.

The other deals include PMP Marketing Agency signing a 5,100-square-foot lease and Palm Beach Atlantic University leasing 17,929 square feet at Workspaces at the Press in West Palm Beach, which totals 120,000 square feet and is situated within the mixed-use The Press development.

John Criddle, Joe Freitas and Christ Smith of CBRE manage leasing at 1675 Midtown, and Jon Blunk, Cristina Glaria, Connie Thomas and Laurel Oswald of TCRE overseeing leasing at Workspaces at The Press. Robert Anderson of Tortoise Realty Group represented the university in the lease negotiations.