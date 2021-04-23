REBusinessOnline

Tricera Capital, LNDMRK Acquire Cube Wynwd Office Building in Miami for $28M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Retail, Southeast

Developed by RedSky Capital LLC, Cube Wynwd is an eight-story building with approximately 100,000 square feet of office and retail space with a rooftop terrace.

MIAMI — Tricera Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment firm, and LNDMRK Development have acquired Cube Wynwd, a newly constructed office building with ground-floor retail space in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. RedSky Capital sold the property to the buyers for $28 million.

Located at 222 NW 24th St., the property is close to area attractions including Wynwood Walls, Panther Coffee, Salty Donut, KYU and Bar Taco.

Coworking operator Spaces occupies about 30 percent of the office space and about 1,700 square feet of the retail space in Cube Wynwd’s lobby. Other retail tenants include a Rome-based Bonci Pizza and Mini Market.

Tricera and LNDMRK obtained acquisition financing from South Florida-based Amerant . Glacier Credit Strategies provided a mezzanine loan to the buyers as well. Law firm Polsinelli represented Tricera and LNDMRK in the transaction.

