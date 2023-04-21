Friday, April 21, 2023
Renovations to the property included the creation of speculative suites.
Tricera Capital, Merrimac Ventures Complete Renovation of L&C Office Tower in Downtown Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Tricera Capital and Merrimac Ventures have completed the renovation of L&C Tower, a 31-story office property located at 401 Church St. in downtown Nashville. Upgrades to the building, which was originally constructed in the 1950s and acquired by the partnership last year, included the creation of speculative suites and improvements to common areas. Tenants at the tower include Warby Parker, Drive Social Media, Motiv, Castlerock Asset Management, Deacons New South and Ophelia’s Lounge. Doug Ryan and Melanie Tigrett of Colliers handle leasing at the property.

