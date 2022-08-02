REBusinessOnline

Tricera Capital Signs New Tenants at The Press Mixed-Use Project in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

The Press in West Palm Beach comprises two components: the 120,000-square-foot Shops at the Press and the 136,000-square-foot Workspaces at the Press (pictured above).

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Tricera Capital has signed new office and retail tenants to join The Press, a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Palm Beach Post campus in West Palm Beach. The project comprises two components: the 120,000-square-foot Shops at the Press and the 136,000-square-foot Workspaces at the Press. The new tenants, which combined will occupy 68,000 square feet, include Salons by JC, interior design firm Calico, health concept Restore Hyper Wellness, Raw Juice, self-storage investor SROA Capital, coworking concept Knotel and mortgage broker Blue Sky Financial. In addition to the new leases, Miami-based Tricera Capital has upsized its loan with Chicago-based Monroe Capital by $19 million to help fund tenant and site improvements. Jason Krane of Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group arranged the financing on behalf of Tricera Capital.

