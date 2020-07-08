REBusinessOnline

Tricon Precast Signs 98,259 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — Tricon Precast, a provider of concrete products, has signed a 98,259-square-foot industrial lease at 5200 E. Grand Ave., a few miles east of downtown Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property features 19-foot clear heights and 200 parking spaces. Josh Barnes and Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, HLC Investments, in the lease negotiations. Matthew Perry-Miller of Laughlin Commercial Realty Group represented the tenant.

