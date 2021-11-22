REBusinessOnline

Tricon Residential Breaks Ground on Bacara Single-Family Rental Property in Wildomar, California

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, California, Development, Multifamily, Single-Family Rental, Western

Slated to open in late 2022, Bacara will feature 170 townhome single-family rental residences, a lap pool and spa, gym and community center.

WILDOMAR, CALIF. — Tricon Residential, Foremost Pacific Group and Woodbridge Pacific Group Cos. has broken ground on Bacara, a townhome single-family rental community in Wildomar.

Located at 24808 Preilipp Road, Bacara will feature 170 rental townhomes with one-, two- and three-bedroom options with solar power, attached one- or two-car garages, keyless front-door entry and forecourt patios. Community amenities will include a dog park, lap pool and spa, gym and community center.

Completion is slated for late 2022. Tricon Residential will operate Bacara upon completion. Foremost Pacific Group is serving as project developer and Woodbridge Pacific Group Cos. is serving as project contractor.

