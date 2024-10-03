Thursday, October 3, 2024
Tricon Willow Creek in Tomball totals 148 homes.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Tricon Residential Completes 148-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Tomball, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Tricon Residential, a subsidiary of Blackstone, has completed a 148-unit build-to-rent-residential project in the northeastern Houston suburb of Tomball. Tricon Willow Creek features three- to four-bedroom homes with four different configurations that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, two-car garages and fully fenced backyards. Amenities include a pool, playground, dog park and sports park. Tricon developed the property in partnership with HHS Residential, a division of Plano-based Highland Homes. Rents start at $2,289 per month for a three-bedroom home.

