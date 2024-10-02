Tricon Residential Completes 155-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Leander, Texas

LEANDER, TEXAS — Tricon Residential, a subsidiary of Blackstone, has completed a 155-unit build-to-rent-residential project in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Tricon Bryson features three- to four-bedroom homes with six different configurations that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, two-car garages and fully fenced backyards. Amenities include a pool, playground, dog park and a fishing pond. Tricon developed the property in partnership with HHS Residential, a division of Plano-based Highland Homes. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.