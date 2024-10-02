Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Tricon Residential Completes 155-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Leander, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEANDER, TEXAS — Tricon Residential, a subsidiary of Blackstone, has completed a 155-unit build-to-rent-residential project in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Tricon Bryson features three- to four-bedroom homes with six different configurations that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, two-car garages and fully fenced backyards. Amenities include a pool, playground, dog park and a fishing pond. Tricon developed the property in partnership with HHS Residential, a division of Plano-based Highland Homes. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

You may also like

ClearWorth Capital Sells 154-Unit Active Adult Community in...

Westwood Financial Buys 69,037 SF Shopping Center in...

TF Cornerstone Begins Leasing 1,386-Unit Residential Development in...

Entrepreneur Opens 22,774 SF Creative Workspace in Philadelphia

Vista Residential Partners Breaks Ground on 308-Unit Multifamily...

Eli Lilly to Build $4.5B Center for Advanced...

San Antonio Suburbs Step Up Their Game

Public-Private Partnership Breaks Ground on $148.8M Graduate Student...

Souto Foods Leases 200,000 SF at Sugarloaf Logistics...