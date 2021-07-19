REBusinessOnline

TricorBraun Signs 70,106 SF Industrial Lease at Ella West Crossing in East Houston

TricorBraun is the first tenant to sign a lease at Ella West Crossing. The remaining 151,000 square feet of space can accommodate two tenants.

HOUSTON — TricorBraun, a designer and distributor of packaging supplies, has signed a 70,106-square-foot industrial lease at Ella West Crossing, a 221,363-square-foot development in East Houston. The property, which is located within Pinto Business Park, features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and 67 trailer parking spaces. Kelly Landwermeyer, Craig Bean and John Kruse of Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Seefried Industrial Partners, in the lease negotiations. Steve Schmid and Will Condrey represented the tenant.

