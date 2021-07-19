TricorBraun Signs 70,106 SF Industrial Lease at Ella West Crossing in East Houston
HOUSTON — TricorBraun, a designer and distributor of packaging supplies, has signed a 70,106-square-foot industrial lease at Ella West Crossing, a 221,363-square-foot development in East Houston. The property, which is located within Pinto Business Park, features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and 67 trailer parking spaces. Kelly Landwermeyer, Craig Bean and John Kruse of Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Seefried Industrial Partners, in the lease negotiations. Steve Schmid and Will Condrey represented the tenant.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.