Trident Capital Group Acquires Two Warehouses in Missouri, Ohio

LIBERTY, MO., AND STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — Trident Capital Group has acquired two Class A warehouses in Missouri and Ohio for an undisclosed price. In Liberty, Mo., Trident acquired Heartland Meadows Commerce Center, which totals 181,321 square feet. The asset was fully occupied by two tenants at the time of sale and marks Trident’s first investment in the Kansas City market. Separately, Trident expanded its presence in Ohio with the acquisition of a 185,210-square-foot building located within the Mills Business Park in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland. The facility was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale. Trident worked with CBRE on the acquisitions. Sellers were not provided.