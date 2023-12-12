Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMissouriOhio

Trident Capital Group Acquires Two Warehouses in Missouri, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

LIBERTY, MO., AND STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — Trident Capital Group has acquired two Class A warehouses in Missouri and Ohio for an undisclosed price. In Liberty, Mo., Trident acquired Heartland Meadows Commerce Center, which totals 181,321 square feet. The asset was fully occupied by two tenants at the time of sale and marks Trident’s first investment in the Kansas City market. Separately, Trident expanded its presence in Ohio with the acquisition of a 185,210-square-foot building located within the Mills Business Park in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland. The facility was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale. Trident worked with CBRE on the acquisitions. Sellers were not provided.

You may also like

Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 200,493 SF Industrial...

NexCore Group to Develop $60M Life Sciences Building...

Logisteed America Renews 106,100 SF Industrial Lease in...

MonoSol Signs 35,021 SF Lease at Fulton Labs...

Quantum Brokers $1.8M Sale of Retail Center in...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 113-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Newmark Secures 44,648 SF Industrial Lease in Metro...

Invacor Solutions Signs 33,525 SF Industrial Lease in...

Decron Properties Buys Margo at The Society Multifamily...