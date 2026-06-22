Trident Capital Group Grows Columbus-Area Industrial Portfolio by 1.9 MSF

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Trident Capital Group has announced five transactions and developments across the greater Columbus region, adding 1.9 million square feet of industrial space to its portfolio.

Columbus Works Commerce Center Phase I (Building C) is a 191,077-square-foot facility in Columbus that was completed in fourth-quarter 2025 and is now fully leased to three tenants.

Trident is currently constructing Columbus Works Commerce Center Phase II (Building D), which will total 177,607 square feet on 16.5 acres. The building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 21 dock doors, three drive-in doors and 144 car parking spaces. Nick Tomasone and Kilar Mariotti of CBRE are handling leasing.

In April, Trident acquired the Ease Logistics Distribution Center, a 308,358-square-foot build-to-suit facility in Marysville. Delivered in 2024, the asset is fully leased to Ease Logistics Services LLC. The property is situated on 25 acres within 33 Innovation Park.

Under construction is Rickenbacker Industrial Center III in Lockbourne. Developed in partnership with O’Connor Capital Partners, the project totals 958,740 square feet of speculative space. The development is slated for completion in first-quarter 2027 and will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 104 dock doors, a 190-foot truck court, 238 trailer parking stalls and potential rail access. Dan Wendorf, Brian Marsh and Joe Davis of JLL are handling leasing.

Now available for lease is Rickenbacker Industrial Center II in Lockbourne. Also developed in partnership with O’Connor, the facility totals 303,670 square feet and will deliver this month. The development features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court, 76 trailer stalls, two drive-in doors and 199 car parking spaces. The same JLL team is handling leasing.