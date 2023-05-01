Monday, May 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The first phase includes a 1 million-square-foot speculative building on 60 acres.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Trident Capital Group, O’Connor Group Complete Phase I of Rickenbacker Industrial Center in Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Trident Capital Group and The O’Connor Group have completed development of the first phase of Rickenbacker Industrial Center in Columbus. The first phase includes a 1 million-square-foot speculative building on 60 acres. The property features a clear height of 40 feet, 104 docks, four drive-in doors, 347 parking spaces and 9,827 square feet of office space. The project offers convenient access to Rickenbacker International Airport and Norfolk Southern Intermodal Yard. Upon full build-out, Rickenbacker Industrial Center will consist of 3.7 million square feet across 230 acres. Jeff Lyons and Michael Mullady of CBRE are the leasing agents.

You may also like

Westcore Acquires Three Fort Worth Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Core Spaces Underway on 408-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

Berkadia Arranges Sales of Three Multifamily Properties in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 87,858 SF Warsaw Commons...

Kiser Group Negotiates $8.6M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.1M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied...

Spieker Breaks Ground on 486-Unit Wisteria at Warner...

Sunland Nutrition Buys Industrial Building in Aliso Viejo,...

Grocery Chain Leases Distribution Center in Santa Fe...