Trident Capital Group, O’Connor Group Complete Phase I of Rickenbacker Industrial Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Trident Capital Group and The O’Connor Group have completed development of the first phase of Rickenbacker Industrial Center in Columbus. The first phase includes a 1 million-square-foot speculative building on 60 acres. The property features a clear height of 40 feet, 104 docks, four drive-in doors, 347 parking spaces and 9,827 square feet of office space. The project offers convenient access to Rickenbacker International Airport and Norfolk Southern Intermodal Yard. Upon full build-out, Rickenbacker Industrial Center will consist of 3.7 million square feet across 230 acres. Jeff Lyons and Michael Mullady of CBRE are the leasing agents.