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Silver-Creek-Apts-Bozeman-MT
Silver Creek Apartments in Bozeman, Mont., features 118 apartments, a rooftop patio, ground-floor courtyard, fitness center, two community rooms and a dog park.
AcquisitionsMontanaMultifamilyWestern

Trident Development Completes $36.3M Sale of Silver Creek Apartments in Bozeman, Montana

by Amy Works

BOZEMAN, MONT. — Trident Development has completed the sale of Silver Creek Apartments, a 118-unit multifamily community located at 1481 N. 25th Ave. in Bozeman. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $36.3 million. Adam Haydon, Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Devon Dvorak and Drew Jackson of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2021, Silver Creek Apartments features 12 studios, 52 one-bedroom units, 50 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom residences. Amenities include a rooftop patio with gas grills and a fire pit, a ground-floor courtyard, a 24-hour fitness center, two community rooms, a dog park and a pet wash station, interior and exterior storage garages and work-from-home office spaces.

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