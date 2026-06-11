Trident Development Completes $36.3M Sale of Silver Creek Apartments in Bozeman, Montana

BOZEMAN, MONT. — Trident Development has completed the sale of Silver Creek Apartments, a 118-unit multifamily community located at 1481 N. 25th Ave. in Bozeman. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $36.3 million. Adam Haydon, Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Devon Dvorak and Drew Jackson of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2021, Silver Creek Apartments features 12 studios, 52 one-bedroom units, 50 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom residences. Amenities include a rooftop patio with gas grills and a fire pit, a ground-floor courtyard, a 24-hour fitness center, two community rooms, a dog park and a pet wash station, interior and exterior storage garages and work-from-home office spaces.