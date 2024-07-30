Trident Development Nears Completion of 244-Unit Luxury Multifamily Property in Suburban Twin Cities

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MINN. — Trident Development is nearing completion of Avalon Apartment & Townhomes, a 244-unit luxury multifamily property in the Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights. The development will feature 54 townhomes and 190 apartments.

The two- and three-bedroom townhomes will span across 10 buildings with attached two-car garages. The first townhomes will be move-in ready by fall 2024.

The apartment units will be housed in one four-story building. Layouts include studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom options. Residents will have access to underground parking with 166 stalls. The apartments are slated for occupancy by early 2025.

Amenities will include a fitness center, speakeasy lounge, golf simulator, pickleball court, rooftop patio, dog run, playground and resort-style pool. Trident is developing the project in partnership with Vincent Cos. Lyon Contracting is the general contractor, and Village Green will serve as property manager.