Trident Development to Break Ground on 135-Unit Orchard Place Apartments in Metro Twin Cities

APPLE VALLEY, MINN. — Trident Development is scheduled to break ground on Orchard Place Apartments, a 135-unit development in the Twin Cities suburb of Apple Valley, on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The four-story building will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options. Preleasing is set to begin in fall 2026 with units ready for occupancy by late 2026. Amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, sport court, business center, rooftop patio, sky lounge, central courtyard, dog park, children’s play area and walking paths. Project partners include Lyon Contracting Inc., Cole Group Architects, Village Green and Orchard Place Partners LLC.