Trident Multifamily Sells Apartment Complex in Pryor, Oklahoma for $6.5M

PRYOR, OKLA. — Trident Multifamily, an investment firm based in North Texas, has sold The Park @12Twenty, a 100-unit apartment complex located in the eastern Tulsa suburb of Pryor. The sales price was $6.5 million. The property was built on 8.3 acres in 1974, renovated in 2019 and had an occupancy rate of 96 percent at the time of sale. Mike Marrara, David Dirkschneider, William Forrest and Chris O’Hare of Capstone Apartment Partners represented Trident Multifamily in the transaction and procured the buyer, Adventurous REI.

