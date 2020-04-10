Trifecta Transport Signs 4,300 SF Office Lease in Lombard, Illinois

LOMBARD, ILL. — Trifecta Transport LLC has signed a 4,300-square-foot office lease in Lombard. The transportation logistics company will occupy the space at 300-350 E. 22nd St. on a 7.5-year lease. The company is relocating from Glen Ellyn. Ryan Moen and John Millner of Bradford Allen represented the undisclosed landlord. Aubrey Van Recken-Englund of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant.