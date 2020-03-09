TriGate Capital Acquires Four Office Buildings Spanning 273,554 SF in Raleigh

TriGate is planning significant renovations to the buildings on Ridgefield Drive (pictured) and Centerview Drive, including lobbies, common areas and amenities such as a fitness center, conference center and tenant lounge.

RALEIGH, N.C. — TriGate Capital has acquired four office buildings in Raleigh. The buildings are located at 900 Ridgefield Drive (66,271 square feet), 1616 Millbrook Road (72,553 square feet), 5565 Centerview Drive (73,503 square feet) and 1500 Sunday Drive (61,227 square feet). TriGate is planning significant renovations to the common areas and amenities at Ridgefield Drive and Centerview Drive, including lobbies, fitness centers, conference rooms and tenant lounges. TriGate has tapped Patti Autry and Dennis Hurley of JLL to market the properties. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.