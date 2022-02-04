REBusinessOnline

Trigo Quality Solutions Signs 102,377 SF Industrial Lease in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Trigo Quality Solutions has signed a 102,377-square-foot industrial lease at 2430 E. Walton Blvd. in Auburn Hills. The company provides quality management and consulting solutions mainly for the automotive, aerospace and heavy transportation industries. Geoff Hill and Chris Hill of Newmark represented the new owner, Frain Cooper Holdings LLC, which purchased the 125,063-square-foot building via a partial sale-leaseback with Norma Group. The Newmark team secured a deal with Trigo to bring the building to full occupancy upon closing. Anthony Rubino of Pilot Property Group represented Trigo. Norma Group will remain in the building, leasing 22,686 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  