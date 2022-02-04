Trigo Quality Solutions Signs 102,377 SF Industrial Lease in Auburn Hills, Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Trigo Quality Solutions has signed a 102,377-square-foot industrial lease at 2430 E. Walton Blvd. in Auburn Hills. The company provides quality management and consulting solutions mainly for the automotive, aerospace and heavy transportation industries. Geoff Hill and Chris Hill of Newmark represented the new owner, Frain Cooper Holdings LLC, which purchased the 125,063-square-foot building via a partial sale-leaseback with Norma Group. The Newmark team secured a deal with Trigo to bring the building to full occupancy upon closing. Anthony Rubino of Pilot Property Group represented Trigo. Norma Group will remain in the building, leasing 22,686 square feet.