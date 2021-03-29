Trillium Capital Arranges Financing for Multifamily Property, Industrial Facility in Phenix City, Alabama

One of the properties is Windsweep Luxury Apartments, a 108-unit apartment community.

PHENIX CITY, ALA. — Trillium Capital Resources has arranged financing for two real estate properties in Phenix City. The properties include Windsweep Luxury Apartments, a 108-unit apartment community, and a 103,680-square-foot industrial property.

Trillium originated a $7.8 million Fannie Mae loan for Windsweep. The 10-year, non-recourse loan included a fixed 3.63 percent interest rate. The borrower was not disclosed.

For the industrial transaction, Trillium arranged a $2.2 million loan through an unnamed regional bank on behalf of The Memory Co., a designer and marketer of licensed sports related gifts, collectibles and home décor. The five-year loan features a fixed 4.2 percent interest rate.

Trillium Capital Resources is a commercial mortgage banking firm with offices located in Columbus, Ga., Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla.