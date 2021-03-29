REBusinessOnline

Trillium Capital Arranges Financing for Multifamily Property, Industrial Facility in Phenix City, Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Industrial, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Windsweep

One of the properties is Windsweep Luxury Apartments, a 108-unit apartment community.

PHENIX CITY, ALA. — Trillium Capital Resources has arranged financing for two real estate properties in Phenix City. The properties include Windsweep Luxury Apartments, a 108-unit apartment community, and a 103,680-square-foot industrial property.

Trillium originated a $7.8 million Fannie Mae loan for Windsweep. The 10-year, non-recourse loan included a fixed 3.63 percent interest rate. The borrower was not disclosed.

For the industrial transaction, Trillium arranged a $2.2 million loan through an unnamed regional bank on behalf of The Memory Co., a designer and marketer of licensed sports related gifts, collectibles and home décor. The five-year loan features a fixed 4.2 percent interest rate.

Trillium Capital Resources is a commercial mortgage banking firm with offices located in Columbus, Ga., Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  