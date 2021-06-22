REBusinessOnline

Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $14M in Refinancing for Two Apartment Communities in Phenix City, Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Post Ridge

Located at 501 16th Ave. N., Post Ridge includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

PHENIX CITY, ALA. — Trillium Capital Resources has arranged $14 million in refinancing for The Gardens Apartments and Post Ridge Apartments, which are both multifamily communities located in Phenix City. The Gardens Apartments has 190 units and Post Ridge Apartments has 152 units. Located at 501 16th Ave. N., Post Ridge includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

HUD’s A7 refinance program allowed Trillium to procure a fixed interest rate of 2.75 percent for The Gardens. The 25-year loan reduces the undisclosed borrower’s mortgage insurance premium (MIP) from 0.60 percent to 0.25 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews