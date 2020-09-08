Trillium Provides $10.5M Refinancing, Construction Loans for Three Properties in Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Loans, Multifamily, Self-Storage, Southeast

COLUMBUS AND MACON, GA. — Trillium Capital Resources has provided three loans totaling $10.5 million for two multifamily properties and a self-storage facility in Georgia.

In Macon, Trillium provided a $1.6 million refinancing loan to a Valdosta, Ga.-based developer for an undisclosed 50-unit multifamily property. In Columbus, the locally based lender provided a $3.65 million refinancing loan for an undisclosed 80-unit community to a Phenix City, Ala.-based investor. The 10-year term loans featured fixed interest rates ranging from 3.14 percent to 3.57 percent.

Also in Columbus, an undisclosed developer is building a 100,000-square-foot self-storage facility that is expected to deliver in summer 2021. Trillium provided the developer, which will own and manage the property upon completion, with a $5.26 million construction loan, featuring a fixed 3.77 percent interest rate.