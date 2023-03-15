REBusinessOnline

Trilogy Health Services Takes Over Operations at Two Senior Living Campuses in Wisconsin

SUN PRAIRIE AND WAUNAKEE, WIS. — Trilogy Health Services has taken over operations at Sun Prairie Senior Living in Sun Prairie and Waunakee Valley Senior Living in Waunakee, the company’s first properties in Wisconsin. The last time Trilogy expanded into a new state was in 2006 when the company added The Oaks at Northpointe Woods in Battle Creek, Mich., to its roster of campuses. Trilogy now operates nearly 130 senior living communities across five states. Waunakee Valley offers residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. Sun Prairie offers assisted living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.





