Trilogy Investment Co., Pinnacle Plan $45M Build-to-Rent Community in Avondale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Build-to-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Western

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Trilogy Investment Co. and Pinnacle Partners have announced a new $250 million national joint venture.

The new JV’s first initiative is to bring more than 105 build-to-rent homes to a Qualified Opportunity Zone in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale. The new development will be situated on a 15-acre site.

The propject represents the first combined effort between Trilogy and Pinnacle. Development costs are estimated at $45 million. Construction is scheduled to begin in late third-quarter 2023.

Trilogy and Pinnacle have also secured at least six additional development projects and acquisitions, each located in growing and attractive established Qualified Opportunity Zones. A few of the sites will be in metro Denver and Colorado Springs.





