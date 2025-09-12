Friday, September 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rev3-Encanto-West-Avondale-AZ
Rêv3 at Encanto West in Avondale, Ariz., features 84 three-bedroom townhomes.
ArizonaBuild-to-RentDevelopmentProperty TypeSingle-Family RentalWestern

Trilogy Investment Opens 84-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Avondale, Arizona

by Amy Works

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Trilogy Investment Co. has opened Rêv3 at Encanto West, a townhome build-to-rent community in Avondale. Developed with Cimbra Partners, Rêv3 at Encanto West offers 84 three-bedroom/two-and-a-half bathroom townhomes with open-concept layouts, chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart home technology, attached garages and private backyards. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, a clubhouse with gathering spaces, a fitness center and outdoor grilling areas. The community is now leasing, with first residents expected this fall.

You may also like

Landmark, Manulife Investment Complete 833-Bed Student Housing Development...

Realterm, Stotan Break Ground on 25.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

BKM Capital Partners Buys Eight Light Industrial Parks...

Northmarq Arranges $38M Refinancing for Bowers Residences in...

Step Up Housing Acquires 148-Unit Bayside Apartments in...

Kaufman Hagan Negotiates Sale of 3,043 SF Retail...

Mapletree to Develop 418,880 SF Logistics Facility in...

NewcrestImage Opens 105-Room Boutique Hotel in Atlantic City,...

Berkeley Investments Begins Leasing 103-Unit Apartment Building in...