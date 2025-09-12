Trilogy Investment Opens 84-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Avondale, Arizona

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Trilogy Investment Co. has opened Rêv3 at Encanto West, a townhome build-to-rent community in Avondale. Developed with Cimbra Partners, Rêv3 at Encanto West offers 84 three-bedroom/two-and-a-half bathroom townhomes with open-concept layouts, chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart home technology, attached garages and private backyards. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, a clubhouse with gathering spaces, a fitness center and outdoor grilling areas. The community is now leasing, with first residents expected this fall.