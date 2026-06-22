Trilogy Investment Receives Construction Loan for 122-Unit Townhome Development in Emerson, Georgia

EMERSON, GA. — Trilogy Investment Co. has received a construction loan for the development of REV3 at Stars Way, a 122-unit build-to-rent (BTR) townhome community in Emerson, a city near the north Atlanta suburb of Cartersville. REV3 Homes, a division of Trilogy Investment Co., will serve as the general contractor for the project. Vertical construction is set to begin at the end of the month, while the first home deliveries are anticipated for late 2026. REV3 at Stars Way will feature modern townhomes with one-car garages and open-concept floorplans.