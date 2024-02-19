Monday, February 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The three communities will total 267 townhomes across 35 acres.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSingle-Family RentalSoutheast

Trilogy Investment  to Develop Three Rental Townhome Communities in Metro Asheville

by John Nelson

ARDEN AND ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Trilogy Investment Co. will develop three rental townhome communities in metro Asheville. Located in the city of Asheville and the unincorporated community of Arden, the Rêve Communities-branded properties will total 267 units across 35 acres. Amenities at each community will include 24-hour maintenance, valet trash, a clubhouse, pool, playground and a dog park. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year, with preleasing expected to begin in mid-2025.

You may also like

Catalfumo Cos. Receives Approval for 620 Additional Units...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Six-Building Medical Office Portfolio...

Slim Chickens Signs Franchise Deal for Seven New...

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Signs 422,136 SF Industrial Lease in...

Report: Z Modular Nears Completion of $62M Multifamily...

Legacy Partners, Resmark Underway on 134-Unit Build-to-Rent Project...

Greystone Provides $15.4M in Bridge Financing for North...

Fantini & Gorga Arranges $3.3M Bridge Loan for...

Shorewood Development Group to Build 50,720 SF Tesla...