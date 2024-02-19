Trilogy Investment  to Develop Three Rental Townhome Communities in Metro Asheville

ARDEN AND ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Trilogy Investment Co. will develop three rental townhome communities in metro Asheville. Located in the city of Asheville and the unincorporated community of Arden, the Rêve Communities-branded properties will total 267 units across 35 acres. Amenities at each community will include 24-hour maintenance, valet trash, a clubhouse, pool, playground and a dog park. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year, with preleasing expected to begin in mid-2025.