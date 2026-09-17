Trilogy Obtains Construction Loan for 172-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Trilogy Investment Co. has closed on a construction loan for REV3 at The Celeste, a 172-unit build-to-rent (BTR) townhome community underway in Huntsville. The loan amount was not released.

Situated on Plummer Road on the north side of Huntsville, the property represents Trilogy’s second BTR opportunity zone fund development with Pinnacle Partners. REV3 at The Celeste will feature three-bedroom townhomes with attached garages, as well as a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor gathering spaces.

Trilogy and construction affiliate REV3 Homes plan to deliver the first residences at the project in early 2027.