Trilogy, Pinnacle Start Construction of Build-to-Rent Townhome Community in Charlotte, North Carolina

by Hayden Spiess

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trilogy Investment Group and Pinnacle Partners are underway on a 68-unit build-to-rent townhome community in the North Davidson (NoDa) market of Charlotte.

This marks the second development for the joint venture, which purchased the project from Pulte Homes during construction. Pulte will continue to serve as the construction manager, with the community scheduled for completion in phases through the fourth quarter of 2024. Monthly rental rates begin at $2,800, according to the property website. 

