REBusinessOnline

Trilogy Real Estate Group Buys 115-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Park 205 includes a heated pool and sundeck along with poolside grills.

PARK RIDGE, ILL. — Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment, management and development firm, has acquired Park 205 in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge. Located at 205 Touhy Ave., the luxury apartment community features 115 units. Amenities include a fitness center, heated pool, firepit, grills and a parking garage. The property is situated adjacent to a Whole Foods Market. Trilogy Residential Management, Trilogy’s management company, will serve as property manager. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews