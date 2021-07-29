Trilogy Real Estate Group Buys 115-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago

Park 205 includes a heated pool and sundeck along with poolside grills.

PARK RIDGE, ILL. — Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment, management and development firm, has acquired Park 205 in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge. Located at 205 Touhy Ave., the luxury apartment community features 115 units. Amenities include a fitness center, heated pool, firepit, grills and a parking garage. The property is situated adjacent to a Whole Foods Market. Trilogy Residential Management, Trilogy’s management company, will serve as property manager. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.