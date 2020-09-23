Trilogy Real Estate Group Purchases 256-Unit Apartment Community Near Columbus

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment, property management and development firm, has purchased The Mirada in the Columbus suburb of Lewis Center for an undisclosed price. The 256-unit apartment community, built in 2018, spans 224,635 square feet on nine acres. It features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and was 95 percent leased at the time of acquisition. Amenities include a pool, grilling area, sand volleyball court, clubroom, game area and fitness center. The seller was undisclosed.