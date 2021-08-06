REBusinessOnline

TriMark USA Signs 345,000 SF Industrial Lease in Bellingham, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast

Bellingham-Distribution-Center

TriMark USA will occupy the entirety of Bellingham Distribution Center, which is located southwest of Boston.

BELLINGHAM, MASS. — Restaurant equipment and foodservices supplier TriMark USA LLC has signed a 345,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Bellingham Distribution Center, located about 40 miles southwest of Boston. Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. developed the building, which features a clear height of 36 feet, 130-foot truck court depths and 227 car parking spaces, in partnership with global investment manager Barings. Ed Jarosz and Rick Schuhwerk of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ellison Patten and James Tambone of Liberty Property Co. represented the landlord on an internal basis.

