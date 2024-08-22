Trimont Agrees to Acquire Wells Fargo’s Commercial Mortgage Servicing Business

ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO — Atlanta-based Trimont has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wells Fargo’s non-agency third-party commercial mortgage servicing business. The acquisition does not include the San Francisco-based company’s Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac business lines, which Wells Fargo will continue to service, along with the loans remaining on its balance sheet.

Värde Partners, a global alternative investment firm, acquired and has owned Trimont through certain funds since 2015. Värde will provide funding for the acquisition, which will enable Trimont to offer servicing across all non-bank commercial real estate lending structures.

Following the close of the acquisition, which is expected to occur in early 2025, Trimont will manage more than $715 billion in U.S. and international commercial real estate loans, making the firm the largest commercial real estate loan servicer in the United States.

Trimont’s consultants in the transaction include J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (financial advisor), Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (general advisory services) and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, and Trilegal (legal). Wells Fargo Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Wells Fargo, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz served as the company’s legal advisor.