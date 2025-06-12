Thursday, June 12, 2025
Trimont will occupy three floors at One South, seen in the foreground.
Trimont Signs 67,935 SF Lease at One South Office Tower in Uptown Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trimont, a global provider of commercial real estate loan services, has signed a lease to occupy 67,935 square feet at One South, a 40-story office tower located in Uptown Charlotte. The company plans to move into its new space, which will span three full floors, in January. John Flack and Taylor Ferguson of Savills represented Trimont in the lease transaction. John Hannon, Tim Arnold and Rhea Greene of Trinity Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.

One South has had recent announcements of more than 125,000 square feet of office leases, including Deriva Energy (formerly known as Duke Energy Renewables), Dole Food Co.’s U.S. headquarters, Shumaker, Robert Half, Protiviti, Huntington National Bank and The Siegfried Group, as well as Krazy Curry, Ace No. 3 and Pet Wants.

The property recently underwent $9 million of capital improvements. Amenities at One South include One Athletics, a 30,000-square-foot fitness facility that features an indoor pickleball court, fitness classes and high-end equipment and locker room facilities. Other amenities include a full-service café and cocktail bar, golf simulator, gaming lounge and a flexible event space with a retractable glass wall overlooking Trade and Tryon streets.

