TriNet will occupy 150,000 square feet at High Street, a 36-acre mixed-use district located in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter district.
TriNet Signs 150,000 SF Office Lease at High Street Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — HR solutions company TriNet has signed a 150,000-square-foot office lease at High Street, a $2 billion mixed-use district located within the Central Perimeter neighborhood of Atlanta. TriNet’s move is expected to create 750 jobs over the next five years.

Jeff Taylor and Adam Viente of JLL represented the landlord, while Tony Guglielmi, Rich Branning, Josh Hirsh, Dom Wyant, Terry McGuirk and Brennan Koslow of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

GID Development Group recently completed its $415 million Phase I at High Street, which includes two luxury apartment buildings, 320,000 square feet of office space, 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space and a central lawn for residents, workers and visitors.

Upon full buildout of High Street, the 36-acre development will feature 672,000 square feet of office space, a 400-room hotel, 400,000 square feet of retail, dining, fitness and entertainment space and 3,000 residential units.

