Trinitas, Mitsui Fudosan to Break Ground on 27-Story Tower Near Arizona State University

TEMPE, ARIZ. — A partnership between Trinitas Ventures and Mitsui Fudosan America is set to break ground on Astria Tempe, a 27-story student housing tower located steps away from the Arizona State University campus in Tempe. The development will offer units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities will include a pool, spa, fitness center, coworking space, social lounges, dog-friendly areas and ground-floor retail space. The community is scheduled for completion in summer 2027. TSB Capital Advisors arranged equity for the project, and BMO Bank provided financing. The development team includes Layton Construction Co. and Niles Bolton Associates.