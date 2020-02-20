Trinitas to Break Ground on 682-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Michigan

Known as The One, the property will offer cottage-style units with shared amenities including a resort-style swimming pool.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Trinitas Ventures is set to break ground on The One, a 682-bed student housing community located near the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor. The development will offer one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, cottage-style units. Shared amenities will include a fitness center, business center, game room, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit, private study lounges, basketball and volleyball courts and a shuttle service to campus. A Trinitas-managed investment entity has provided equity financing for the project, and PNC Bank is providing construction financing. A timeline for the development, located at 2601 Pontiac Trail, has yet to be announced.