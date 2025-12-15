Monday, December 15, 2025
Laster Farms at Turkey Creek in Farragut, Tenn., will feature 240 apartments and 80 townhomes upon completion of the $80 million project.
Trinitas Ventures, Millstone to Deliver 320-Unit Multifamily Community Near Knoxville, Tennessee

by Abby Cox

FARRAGUT, TENN. — Indiana-based Trinitas Ventures and Millstone have plans to deliver Laster Farms at Turkey Creek, a 320-unit multifamily community located in the Knoxville suburb of Farragut. Millstone will serve as the general contractor for the project.

The $80 million development will comprise 240 apartments and 80 townhomes with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the complex will include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, golf simulator, outdoor lounge areas and entertainment lawns. Monthly rental rates are expected to range from $1,800 to $2,800.

