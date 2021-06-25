Trinity Capital Advisors Begins Construction of 850,000 SF Industrial Park in Charleston

Tradepark East at Palmetto Commerce Parkway will be an 850,000-square-foot, Class A industrial development in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors (TCA) has begun construction of Tradepark East at Palmetto Commerce Parkway, an 850,000-square-foot, Class A industrial development in Charleston. The project is slated to be completed in 2022.

Tradepark East will include four buildings. Building One, the park’s largest building, will be cross-docked and will total 342,160 square feet with 36-foot clear heights. Buildings Two and Three will total 174,720 square feet each and Building Four will span 145,600 square feet.

Frampton Construction is the general contractor for Tradepark East, DMA Architecture is the design firm and Reveer Group serves as the civil engineer.

Trinity Capital Advisors is a commercial real estate development and investment firm based in Charlotte, N.C.