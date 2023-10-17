Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Orbus Holdings, operating as SEG Systems, signed a lease to fully occupy Interchange Logistics in January.
Trinity Capital Advisors Sells 224,979 SF Industrial Facility in Huntersville, North Carolina to Clarion Partners

by John Nelson

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors has sold Interchange Logistics, a 224,979-square-foot industrial facility located in Huntersville, a city in Charlotte’s metro area. Clarion Partners purchased the asset from Trinity Capital for an undisclosed price. Orbus Holdings, operating as SEG Systems, signed a lease to fully occupy the facility in January while it was still under construction. Located at Hambright and Mt. Holly Huntersville roads, Interchange Logistics features 36-foot clear heights and 54 dock doors. The project team includes general contractor Edifice and architect Merriman Schmitt Architects. Trinity Capital broke ground on the development in February 2022.

