Trinity Capital Advisors Signs 25,972 SF Life Sciences Lease in Morrisville, North Carolina

With the new tenant, Southport Innovation Center is 87 percent leased.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors has signed a 25,972-square-foot lease with Enzyvant at Southport Innovation Center, a 95-acre life sciences and technology campus in Morrisville. Enzyvant, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company focusing on tissue-based regenerative therapies, is slated to occupy 50 percent of 101 Southcenter Court.

With the new tenant, Southport Innovation Center is 87 percent leased. The new space at Southport Innovation Center will have customized labs and offices, including clean rooms for the manufacturing of Enzyvant’s recently approved tissue-based regenerative therapy.

Southport Innovation Center features 17 buildings totaling 911,700 square feet of space. The buildings are a mix of lab, office and flex buildings. Property amenities include a fitness center and locker rooms, lounge, bar and café, conference center and an outdoor gathering space.