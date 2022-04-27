REBusinessOnline

Trinity Capital Advisors Signs 25,972 SF Life Sciences Lease in Morrisville, North Carolina

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Life Sciences, North Carolina, Southeast

Southport Innovation Center

With the new tenant, Southport Innovation Center is 87 percent leased.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors has signed a 25,972-square-foot lease with Enzyvant at Southport Innovation Center, a 95-acre life sciences and technology campus in Morrisville. Enzyvant, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company focusing on tissue-based regenerative therapies, is slated to occupy 50 percent of 101 Southcenter Court.

With the new tenant, Southport Innovation Center is 87 percent leased. The new space at Southport Innovation Center will have customized labs and offices, including clean rooms for the manufacturing of Enzyvant’s recently approved tissue-based regenerative therapy.

Southport Innovation Center features 17 buildings totaling 911,700 square feet of space. The buildings are a mix of lab, office and flex buildings. Property amenities include a fitness center and locker rooms, lounge, bar and café, conference center and an outdoor gathering space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  