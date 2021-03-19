Trinity Capital Advisors to Develop 274,370 SF Industrial Project in Durham

The 147 Exchange building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 52-foot column spacing, 56 dock doors and two ground-level drive-in doors.

DURHAM, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors has acquired 20 acres at 923 Ellis Road in Durham to develop a 274,370-square-foot, Class A industrial building known as the 147 Exchange. The site is located near the Durham Freeway and Highway 147 in Raleigh-Durham’s Research Triangle Park (RTP) industrial submarket.

The 147 Exchange building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 52-foot column spacing, 56 dock doors and two ground-level drive-in doors. Parking is expected to accommodate 274 cars with an additional 50 trailer parking spots. Trinity Capital has hired CBRE’s industrial team of Ann-Stewart Patterson, Bryan Everett and Austin Nagy to handle leasing of the building. Trinity Capital expects to open the property in the first quarter of 2022. DMA Architecture is in charge of architectural services, and Seamon Whiteside is the lead for civil engineering services.

The industrial project is Trinity Capital’s second RTP property in the works. Development has commenced for the firm’s Alexander Commerce Park, a three-building industrial park totaling 441,000 square feet. Trinity Capital’s other projects in the Carolinas include 850,000 square feet in Charleston’s Palmetto Commerce Park and plans for 600,000 square feet in the Charlotte region at Delta Industrial Park. The firm is also currently developing the final three buildings at Eastgate 540, a Class A industrial park in Raleigh’s East Wake submarket.